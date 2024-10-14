Renault 4 E-Tech electric: the most versatile electric vehicle in the B segment

Renault 4 remains a true icon, born in response to the sweeping social changes of the 1960s, with the rural exodus, the emergence of the middle classes and the new role of women. It was a car for everyone and for every purpose, a symbol of freedom

The legacy of a simple idea

1956. Renault is a hive of activity. CEO Pierre Dreyfus, has just uttered his celebrated phrase: “Give me something with volume!” He was not talking about the Estafette, already on the way and launched three years later, but about a completely different car, Renault 4, or 4L as it is still known to enthusiasts today. Back then, it has to be said that the automotive industry was particularly staid, and revolved almost entirely around a single concept: a three-box model with the engine at the rear. Pierre Dreyfus wanted something completely different. He wanted a car to reflect the changing face of society, A car for the future. It had to be versatile. It had to be synonymous with freedom. And it had to be a car for urban and rural areas, weekdays and weekends, work and leisure, and both men and women.

Mission accomplished! Renault 4 is remembered as a multi-purpose car, functional and simple to drive. As well as being the preferred choice for ordinary people, city dwellers and farmers, the Post Office and the Gendarmerie, it also made a name for itself in motorsports and rallying-. When Pierre Dreyfus talked about Renault 4, he compared it to a pair of jeans. It was robust, useful and stylish. It appealed to all genders, ages and even social classes.

Renault 4 is the tale of a success story, in France and around the world. It was a car that achieved truly phenomenal sales figures during the course of its career, It sold in 8,135,424 units on five continents and in over a hundred countries in the space of 30 years, making it Renault’s best-selling model at global level. Built in Europe (Belgium, Spain, etc.), South America (Argentina, Colombia, Peru, etc.), Africa (Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, etc.) and even Oceania, Renault 4 is the fourth best-selling car of all time. Not surprisingly, it has become an international cultural icon. Renault 4 E-Tech electric is not overawed by this success.

The electrical revolution within everyone’s reach

Renault 4 E-Tech electric reflects Renault’s reaffirmed commitment to accelerating the energy transition across Europe, by bringing electric vehicles into the mainstream. To this end, it is deploying a range of all-electric vehicles for all needs and all uses. Renault 4 E-Tech electric takes up a natural position in the B segment, just above Renault 5 E-Tech electric. Slightly bigger and roomier than Renault 5 E-Tech electric, its positioning is similar to that of Captur in relation to Clio. While Renault 5 E-Tech electric is aimed at urban customers, Renault 4 E-Tech electric is targeting a broader audience, seeking to convert everyone to electric vehicles, including young families.

A renewed ambition

The original Renault 4 can be neatly summed up in one word: versatility. Thirty years on from the end of its career, that same word is just as appropriate. Today, Renault 4 E-Tech electric – a car of the Renaulution – joins Renault’s electric range as the car for every need. Its ambitions are expressed by the thinking behind its design: to reflect customer usage as widely as possible.

To this end, it was designed for everyday needs as well as for weekends and leisure. It is ideal for both solo driving and family travel, with normal or intensive use of the boot. This of course is the legacy of the original R4. Like its predecessor, Renault 4 E-Tech electric is taking the long view with a new ambition: allowing everyone to explore the possibilities of electric vehicles. As the ‘blue-jean’ car of the 21st century, it is designed to do it all. It’s ready for the city and countryside, mountains and motorways.

Demonstrating its versatility, Renault 4 E-Tech electric combines exceptional boot space with a modular layout that is new to this segment. It includes 420 cubic litres of space, a low load sill, ingenious storage compartments, a folding rear bench seat and a flat-folding passenger seat – a first for a Renault electric vehicle! Everything you need for any purpose! At the same time, the increased ground clearance and advanced Extended Grip traction control system ensure a comfortable ride, both on tarmac and on bumpy tracks. All these features, along with the record-beating interior space, low centre of gravity, roadholding, One Pedal function and range of up to 400 km, were made possible by the dedicated AmpR Small platform, the only one of its kind in Europe. Shared with Renault 5 E-Tech electric, this platform delivers significant economies of scale, with no trade-offs for customers. Renault 4 E-Tech electric is the compact car you need to stay cool in traffic jams and on long journeys.

“With Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Renault is pursuing its efforts to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream in Europe. This latest model rounds out an already broad range, with Megane, Scenic the all-new Renault 5 E-Tech electric. But we were missing a compact car with real space. Now we have it with this versatile, functional, modular model with a large, easy-to-load boot. A car able to satisfy a wide variety of everyday needs. It’s a mainstream electric car in tune with its times, with a host of useful technologies for driving and comfort.” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault brand

SOURCE: Renault