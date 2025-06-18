RemotiveLabs: Systems engineering for SDV

RemotiveLabs and SystemWeaver are proud to announce a strategic collaboration that connects structured systems engineering with iterative software testing

Bridging system architecture and software testing

As the automotive industry shifts toward SDVs, many organizations still face fragmented development processes and toolchains. System architects define behavior and structure on one end, while software developers test and iterate in isolation, leading to misalignments, inefficiencies, and late-stage integration issues.

This collaboration breaks those silos by uniting the system-level rigor of SystemWeaver with the simulation-first testing capabilities of RemotiveLabs. The goal is to enable earlier, faster, and more connected development across the entire SDV lifecycle.

From islands of expertise to integrated engineering

“A lot is happening in the industry right now,” says Magnus Carlsson, Vice President, Expert Services at SystemWeaver. “Companies are investing heavily in software, but system and software disciplines often remain separated in how they are organized and in their toolchains. Our strength lies in helping customers manage requirements and system architecture down to the ECU design. Through this collaboration, we make it possible to begin meaningful testing earlier, even before ECUs exist.”

By combining SystemWeaver’s requirements and systems engineering data with RemotiveLabs’ virtual simulation platform, engineers can now verify requirements from day one. This means moving beyond isolated testing and into coordinated verification using traceable test cases, defined early and tracked throughout the platform lifecycle.

“At RemotiveLabs, we’re obsessed with making automotive development easier through virtualization,” says Per Sigurdson, CEO. “Our mission is to left-shift key engineering activities, enabling teams to test and iterate long before hardware exists. By integrating our virtualization platform, RemotiveTopology, with SystemWeaver’s robust systems engineering environment, we bridge the gap between software PLM workflow and agile execution in a natural and scalable way. This collaboration empowers teams to move faster, with full traceability from requirements to test result.”

Demo at EVS38: From integration gaps to connected development

This joint solution was first showcased at the 38th International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition (EVS38). There, RemotiveLabs and SystemWeaver demonstrated how their toolchains integrate to support faster, more structured SDV development.

Step by step video demo: Start in SystemWeaver, export your topology, and test it in RemotiveTopology. Test cases are reused across SIL and HIL environments, results visualized, and sent back – creating a seamless feedback loop from design to test.

The combined setup enables OEMs and suppliers to:

Bridge systems engineering and implementation : Ensure design intent flows directly into automated testing environments.

: Ensure design intent flows directly into automated testing environments. Accelerate integration testing : Begin validation early – before hardware is available – even across hybrid ECU landscapes combining legacy and new components.

: Begin validation early – before hardware is available – even across hybrid ECU landscapes combining legacy and new components. Strengthen end-to-end traceability : Create a continuous feedback loop linking requirements, code, and test results across the development process throughout the SDV lifecycle.

: Create a continuous feedback loop linking requirements, code, and test results across the development process throughout the SDV lifecycle. Allow for reusability: By linking software development and testing back to your system architecture, you keep both worlds up-to-date, ready to create your next product on the investment already made.

As SDV development accelerates, integrating structured design and agile testing is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. With SystemWeaver and RemotiveLabs, engineering teams now have a powerful, scalable way to unite disciplines, validate sooner, and build software-defined mobility with speed and confidence.

SOURCE: RemotiveLabs