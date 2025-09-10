RemotiveLabs: SIL/HIL bridging with Kvaser

The latest integration to RemotiveLabs’ developer-centric platform is a collaboration with Kvaser, a company known for delivering cost-efficient, advanced, and robust machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity solutions - from CAN and LIN to emerging technologies

The latest integration to RemotiveLabs’ developer-centric platform is a collaboration with Kvaser, a company known for delivering cost-efficient, advanced, and robust machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity solutions – from CAN and LIN to emerging technologies.

Bridging SIL/HIL seamlessly

Our solution RemotiveTopology enables software teams to develop and test vehicle functions consistently — whether in a fully virtual setup (SIL) or with hardware in the loop (HIL). With the addition of Kvaser hardware, teams can easily connect the RemotiveTopology to hardware nodes.

Kvaser is a premium hardware provider that offers cross-platform drivers (Linux and Windows) along with comprehensive SDKs and development tools that enable easy creation of applications and utilities for network analysis and interfacing. Their interfaces are known for their accuracy, durability, and reliability at a cost point far below that of traditional legacy tooling.

By combining Kvaser hardware with RemotiveTopology simulation platform, developers get the best of both worlds:

Hardware and physical bus characteristics you can trust.

A simulation environment that plugs directly into modern development workflows.

As RemotiveLabs Software Engineer Kristian Rumberg puts it:

“The technologies meet at the relevant point – Kvaser handles the physical bus. RemotiveLabs visualizes, interprets, and makes the data useful for software development and testing. Together, this creates a robust communication chain from bus-level signals to system-level insights”.

Lightweight functional and integration testing, mixing virtual and hardware nodes

RemotiveTopology enables software teams to develop and test vehicle functions in the same way – whether in a fully virtual setup (SIL) or with hardware in the loop (HIL). This enables developers, SIL and HIL testers to work in the same way using the same framework, reducing time, effort and silos.

The need:

‍

Developers and test teams need accessible, flexible setups that combine virtualized environments with real hardware. Full-scale HIL rigs are costly, scarce, and often unnecessary when teams only need to test a few ECUs along with simulated surroundings. The solution: With RemotiveTopology and Kvaser combined, teams can create ad hoc, customizable setups that scale from SIL to HIL. Real hardware nodes are plugged in alongside mocked ECUs or behavioral models, enabling targeted testing of specific features without requiring a full system.

The benefits:

Faster iteration: Run most integration tests virtually; reserve costly HIL rigs for final confirmation only.

Scalable & shareable: Run tests from desktop, laptop, or CI pipelines, enabling collaboration across teams.

Lower barriers: Start hybrid testing from day one, without waiting for lab slots.

: Start hybrid testing from day one, without waiting for lab slots. Flexibility: Add as many mocks or models as needed and bridge to real hardware nodes via Kvaser.

First demoed at IAA

With Kvaser’s trusted hardware and RemotiveLabs’ developer-first virtualization platform, teams can build rigs that are:

Flexible — combine real and virtual nodes as needed.

Cost-efficient — test at a fraction of traditional HIL costs.

Agile — run anywhere, from desktop to cloud, in CI/CD pipelines.

Visit Hall B2 Booth D130 at IAA or book a demo to learn more. We are rethinking the SIL ↔ HIL bridge by proving how software and hardware can meet seamlessly – empowering developers to test without barriers, while lowering costs, reducing complexity, and removing bottlenecks in modern vehicle development.

SOURCE: RemotiveLabs