Relocation to our ‘Factory of the Future’ completed: Leoni hands prime town-center site to the City of Roth

A new chapter in the longtime and joint success story of Leoni and the City of Roth begins: Leoni Kabel GmbH completed relocation to its Factory of the Future and thus one of Europe’s most modern cable plants with the ceremonial handover of its old factory site located on Stieberstrasse.

“On the one hand, we are sad that an era of more than 100 years in the heart of the City of Roth is coming to an end,” Wolfgang Reichel, Roth plant manager, says. “On the other hand, we are pleased that we have now completed our complicated relocation and have set ourselves up in our Factory of the Future.” Here, in the immediate vicinity of the Main-Danube Canal, Leoni benefits from state-of-the-art buildings with optimally organized processes as well as good space for expansion.

Step by step, a total of 870 staff members working in production, warehousing, quality assurance, and administration as well as 180 pieces of machinery mastered the relocation – without disrupting the supply chain to our customers. Given the automotive industry’s most stringent requirements, this move was a logistical masterpiece. Every single product required a fresh approval procedure for the new location. For instance, we ran no fewer than about 1800 sampling procedures, from simple basis documentation through to 3000-hour tests.

Leoni’s history on Stieberstrasse stretches back to the beginnings of the 20th century. The factory site’s oldest building dating back to 1906 was used right to the very end. In March 2015, Leoni acquired the new site in the City of Roth’s ‘An der Lände’ industrial area. The Factory of the Future’s foundation stone was laid in 2016 and in 2019 the construction work passed its final inspection.

The last meters of cable produced in Stieberstrasse were made at the end of December 2023. They will not be sold but will rather become part of the Leoni museum’s collection. “We came up with special markings for the purpose: Goodbye Stieberstrasse 5 – an era comes to an end 11:03 – 354 – 2023,“ said Florian Knaup, who, as manufacturing supervisor, operated the very same extruder on which he learned his craft back in the day for one last time.

A great team of staff will now continue to write Leoni’s success story in Roth at the Factory of the Future, with sustainable products for tomorrow’s mobility and efficient production processes in a modern working environment.