Reliable deliveries: Locally emission-free Mercedes-Benz eVito vehicles on the road for Amazon in Munich

Ten battery-electric eVito vans have been handed over at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Munich-Daglfing. The Panel Vans which are equipped with the long body variant and all painted in Amazon’s usual dark grey colours are already in operation in Munich. More vehicle deliveries are planned for the future in order to further expand Amazon’s electrically operated fleet. Vans are charged directly at the fulfilment centre where suitably powered charging infrastructure has been installed for this purpose.

Stefan Sonntag, Head of New Vehicle Sales within the Mercedes-Benz Vans sales organisation for Germany, says: “Inner-city delivery traffic for courier, express and package deliveries is the ideal field of operation for electrically powered vehicles. That’s why we’re so happy that Amazon has opted for the eVito and will now also be in a position to offer its drivers and customers in the Munich area all of the advantages which locally emission-free driving with our impressive Mercedes-Benz Vans offers.”

Adam Elman, Senior Lead for Sustainability at Amazon in Europe adds: “We’re really pleased about the continuation of our collaboration with an incredible partner which will now enable us to use electric vehicles in our Munich fleet. Amazon recently co-founded “Climate Pledge” and strives to implement the conditions of the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2040 already – a whole ten years ahead of the Agreement’s defined fulfilment date of 2050. Strong partnerships such as this one with Daimler will enable us to achieve this aim”.

SOURCE: Daimler