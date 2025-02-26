Rekor’s Vehicle Insite application deployed to study electric vehicle movement across 90 sites in the Phoenix metropolitan area

AI-Powered traffic insights to enhance transportation planning and EV infrastructure development

Rekor Systems, Inc., a global leader in roadway intelligence, today announced that its Vehicle Insite application, a part of its Rekor Discover® platform, is being utilized in a 90-site study across the Phoenix metropolitan area. This initiative aims to provide critical insights into electric vehicle (EV) movement, traffic flow patterns, and roadway usage, supporting regional transportation planning and EV infrastructure development.

As EV adoption accelerates nationwide, transportation planners need reliable, real-time data to ensure infrastructure evolves to meet demand. Traditional traffic studies have relied on methods that do not provide the data necessary to distinguish EVs from other vehicles and can be inefficient and disruptive. Rekor’s Vehicle Insite application replaces these legacy systems with AI-powered solutions, delivering precise, continuous, and non-intrusive data collection.

Vehicle Insite provides detailed vehicle analytics, including class, count, speed, and state of origin, offering planners a holistic view of roadway usage. Its EV analytics identify EV volumes and travel patterns, enabling agencies to optimize charging station placement and assess EV adoption trends with unparalleled accuracy.

“By integrating Vehicle Insite into its transportation planning efforts, our customer is leading the way in data-driven decision-making for the future of mobility,” said David Desharnais, President & CEO, Rekor Systems. “This deployment highlights how AI and advanced roadway intelligence can revolutionize traffic monitoring, infrastructure planning, and sustainability efforts—all without disrupting daily traffic operations.”

The 90-site study is part of a broader effort to leverage AI and smart transportation solutions to enhance traffic flow, support EV expansion, and improve regional mobility. With the insights provided by Vehicle Insite, transportation planners, and stakeholders will be better equipped to make informed policy and infrastructure investments that benefit both drivers and the environment.

SOURCE: Rekor