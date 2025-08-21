Rekor to unveil a new era of roadway intelligence At ITS World Congress 2025 featuring secure, cloud-based tools for traffic studies, real-time incident awareness, and smarter infrastructure planning

Company Launches Rekor TrafficSight — a Cloud-Native, AI-Powered Solution That Keeps U.S. Roadway Video Secure, FHWA-Compliant, and Out of Foreign Hands, Addressing Growing State and National Security Concerns

Rekor Systems, Inc. (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, is showcasing advances it has made in intelligent transportation at this year’s ITS World Congress, taking place August 24-28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. With next-generation applications, including statewide system deployments, Rekor is introducing groundbreaking advancements powered by AI and real-time data fusion that are transforming how agencies understand, manage, and optimize mobility.

First Look: Cloud-Based AI That Transforms Video into Secure, Actionable Traffic Insights; Addressing Unseen Risk and Unregulated Exposure for Transportation Agencies.

An increasingly pressing security concern in the transportation sector is the unregulated practice of sending raw video footage from local roadways to foreign countries for manual traffic data analysis. In many temporary traffic studies, vendors capture unredacted video—showing vehicles, license plates, and roadway layouts—and transmit it overseas without meaningful restrictions or oversight.

This silent, largely undisclosed practice exposes sensitive transportation data to potential misuse. In the absence of clear controls, malicious foreign actors may retain, copy, corrupt, or repurpose the footage, potentially exposing sensitive details about U.S. roadway infrastructure to exploitation. Beyond data privacy, this raises serious questions about national security, infrastructure vulnerability, and the long-term governance of public traffic data—issues that urgently require transparency, policy guidance, and tighter regulatory safeguards.

Rekor has addressed these concerns with the development of Rekor TrafficSight—a cloud-based application that allows users to securely upload video and generate advanced traffic analytics. Unlike traditional workflows that send raw video data of U.S. roadways out of the country for manual review, TrafficSight securely processes all video exclusively within the United States, in full compliance with U.S. data privacy and cybersecurity standards.

Built specifically for transportation professionals, TrafficSight extracts precise FHWA 13-bin classifications and vehicle counts from existing video feeds—eliminating the need for specialized hardware, field installations, or exposure to unregulated foreign manipulation of U.S. roadway data.

Each year, state and local agencies across the U.S. conduct millions of temporary traffic studies to meet federal reporting requirements, inform infrastructure planning, and monitor roadway performance. Traditionally, these studies can rely on methods that are dangerous, intrusive, and labor-intensive, such as stringing pneumatic tubes across highways or digging them up to install or repair in-ground sensors.

TrafficSight complements Rekor Discover® by giving agencies an alternative path to FHWA-compliant traffic data. Whether using their own video footage with TrafficSight or receiving data through Rekor Discover’s subscription-based service, agencies now have two secure options to modernize traffic studies while assuring secure control over sensitive roadway information.

Modernizing traffic studies with Data-as-a-Service

Expanding on this model, Rekor is formally launching its Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering for Rekor Discover® — giving agencies greater access to and expanding their ability to use trusted traffic data. Rekor’s DaaS platform integrates all forms of roadside detection—including classification, weigh-in-motion (WIM), and non-motorized detection—into a fully managed, turnkey solution. The system is delivered and supported by a team with over 30 years of deep, hands-on experience across all aspects of advanced traffic sensing and roadway analytics.

Unlike traditional approaches that require upfront hardware investments and ongoing fieldwork, this subscription-based model delivers accurate, FHWA-compliant roadway data with no installation, ownership, or maintenance burden on the agency. Rekor provides and supports all necessary infrastructure, making high-quality traffic data easier to deploy and scale.

From FHWA reporting to planning, emergency response, and day-to-day operations, Rekor Discover’s DaaS model equips agencies with the timely, high-quality traffic data they need—without the typical cost, complexity, or maintenance burden of traditional collection methods.

Real-time incident intelligence at your fingertips

Also debuting is Rekor’s new Incident Detection API — a real-time event detection solution built on its proven AI-powered Rekor Command® platform. This platform was recently selected for statewide deployment by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). As TxDOT deploys Rekor Command across Texas, it will unify data from sensors, ATMS, navigation apps, weather services, social media, and more — breaking down silos and enabling faster, smarter decisions for safer and more efficient roadways. That same intelligence is now available to agencies of any size through the Incident Detection API, which fuses and enriches diverse data sources to surface high-confidence roadway events in real time.

Designed for easy integration with ATMS platforms, third-party tools, and public communication channels, the API delivers actionable alerts, confidence scoring, and traffic impact assessments that drive timely operational responses. Whether powering automated signal changes or triggering alerts in navigation apps, Rekor’s incident detection capabilities extend the reach of Command’s intelligence — putting real-time situational awareness directly into the hands of agencies and operators across the country.

Situational awareness for every agency

Visitors to Rekor’s booth (#1507) can also preview Rekor RoadView — a lightweight, map-based situational awareness tool built specifically for city and county agencies that don’t operate full-time traffic management centers. Powered by the same trustworthy AI and data fusion engines behind Rekor Command®, RoadView delivers just the insights local agencies need to monitor non-recurring congestion, incidents, work zones, and roadway disruptions in real time.

With easily configurable alerts and intuitive visuals, RoadView fills a critical visibility gap by providing frontline situational awareness without the need for enterprise-level infrastructure. Agencies gain clear context around incident recovery, intersection impacts, and dynamic roadway conditions, empowering faster responses, more confident communication, and better mitigation planning.

AI-powered LPR & vehicle recognition at scale

Rounding out the product showcase, Rekor will demonstrate its high-performance License Plate Recognition (LPR) and Vehicle Recognition technology — flexible, secure, and deployable on the edge, in the cloud, or on-prem. Agencies can leverage these tools for a range of use cases, including electronic tolling, regulatory enforcement, and access control, using existing infrastructure and without proprietary hardware lock-in.

“We’re delivering a modern operating layer for transportation — one that replaces manual data handling with secure automation, eliminates silos through fused intelligence, and brings actionable insights to every level of agency operations,” said Shobhit Jain, CPTO at Rekor. “From TrafficSight’s cloud-native video analytics and Discover’s zero-footprint data subscriptions, to RoadView’s real-time local awareness and Command’s enterprise-wide coordination — Rekor is building the connected intelligence infrastructure agencies need for the next decade.”

Visit Rekor at Booth #1507 at ITS World Congress 2025, August 24–28, 2025, to see how AI and intelligent data fusion are transforming transportation — delivering solutions that are more scalable, more actionable, and more secure than ever before.

SOURCE: Rekor