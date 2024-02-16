Regarding the publication of the verification results of standard conformity of the Road Transport Vehicle Act for ROCKY (gasoline vehicle), RAIZE (gasoline vehicle), REX and so on by MILT

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. would like to again convey its sincerest apologies for the great inconvenience and concern has caused by the procedural irregularities in certification application to numerous stakeholders

Today, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) announced that it has lifted its instruction to suspend shipments of three models as follows, as it has been confirmed that the vehicles comply with the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act.

We will work closely with our suppliers and sales companies and, as soon as preparations are ready, we intend to resume production and shipment.

No. Name Brand Classification 1 ROCKY (gasoline vehicle) Daihatsu Compact Passenger Vehicle 2 RAIZE (gasoline vehicle) Toyota 3 REX SUBARU

It has also been confirmed that these discontinued models (previous model) as follows comply with the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act.

【Discontinued Models】

No. Name Brand Classification 1 HIJET CARGO Daihatsu Mini Commercial Vehicle 2 PIXIS VAN Toyota 3 SAMBAR VAN SUBARU

We will continue to take necessary measures as instructed by MLIT, such as performing testing with the certification authorities in attendance. And we will do our best to ensure these models reach our customers as soon as possible, while reaffirming our commitment to prioritizing safety and quality.

SOURCE: Daihatsu