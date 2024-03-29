Regarding the publication of the verification results of standard conformity of the Road Transport Vehicle Act for Daihatsu TAFT, Daihatsu/Toyota COPEN by MLIT

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. would like to again convey its sincerest apologies for the great inconvenience and concern has caused by the procedural irregularities in certification application to numerous stakeholders

Today, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) announced that it has lifted its instruction to suspend shipments of three models as follows, as it has been confirmed that the vehicles comply with the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act based on the results of testing with the certification authorities in attendance and other reasons.

We will work closely with our suppliers and sales companies, and as soon as preparations are ready, we intend to resume production and shipment.

No.NameBrandClassification
1TAFTDaihatsuMini Passenger Vehicle
2COPENDaihatsu
3COPENToyota

Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that these discontinued models (previous model) as follows comply with the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act.

【Discontinued Models】

No.NameBrandClassification
1MOVE CANBUSDaihatsuMini Passenger Vehicle
2HIJET TRUCKDaihatsuMini Commercial Vehicle
3PIXIS TRUCKToyota
4SAMBAR TRUCKSUBARU

We will continue to take necessary measures as instructed by MLIT, such as performing testing with the certification authorities in attendance. And we will do our best to ensure these models reach our customers as soon as possible, while reaffirming our commitment to prioritizing safety and quality.

SOURCE: Daihatsu

