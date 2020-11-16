Regarding speculative media reports on capital relationship with Mitsubishi Motors

Recently, there have been speculative international media reports regarding Nissan’s capital relationship with Mitsubishi Motors.

Contrary to the assertions in the articles, there are no plans to change the capital structure with Mitsubishi.

Like “Nissan NEXT”, we understand that Mitsubishi Motors is working on its “Small but Beautiful” business transformation plan which it announced in July. It is essential for each Alliance partner to focus on its core competences and maximize the use of each other’s assets to accomplish its midterm plans.

The basic principle of the Alliance is to work together in areas that are beneficial to each other, for the success of each partner’s brand and growth strategy. The leader / follower scheme announced in May is based on this principle, and it increases product and technology development efficiencies. Using this scheme, Nissan is working together with Mitsubishi Motors not only in developing and manufacturing kei cars, but also in adopting common platforms and powertrains.

SOURCE: Nissan