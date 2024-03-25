Refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson and Santa Cruz to debut at New York International Auto Show in news conference

Debut takes place at 9:20 a.m. ET, March 27, at the New York International Auto Show

Hyundai will celebrate the North American debut of the redesigned 2025 Tucson and the world debut of the enhanced 2025 Santa Cruz at the New York International Auto Show with a live and digital news conference reveal event on Wednesday, March 27.

The updated 2025 Tucson continues to build upon its successful Sensuous Sportiness design identity with a more commanding appearance, updated lighting signatures, new alloy wheels and a dramatically redesigned interior with improved tech and usability. Santa Cruz offers an even more rugged exterior redesign along with a reimagined cabin featuring new infotainment, improved ergonomics and additional advanced driver assistance systems.

The reveals will take place at 9:20 a.m. ET on March 27, during the New York International Auto Show media days at the Jacob Javits Convention Center and can be watched on YouTube around the world. The digital broadcast can be viewed at https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/2025-tucson-and-santa-cruz.

SOURCE: Hyundai