REE forms strategic partnership with Iochpe-Maxion to develop and manufacture exclusive wheel and chassis designs for its modular EV platform

REE Automotive (REE), the electric platform leader reinventing e-Mobility, and Iochpe-Maxion, a multi-billion dollar global leader in the production of automotive wheels and a leading producer of automotive structural components in the Americas, announced today a partnership to co-develop and manufacture an exclusive wheel design and chassis solution for REE’s corner modules and electric vehicle platform.

The revolutionary REEcorner integrates all drivetrain, powertrain, suspension and steering components into the arch of the wheel, enabling the REEboard, a completely flat and modular electric chassis. The REE platform provides customers full design freedom to create the broadest range of EV and autonomous vehicles.

By incorporating Maxion’s vast wheel and chassis design and advanced materials experience into the system integration process, REE’s electric vehicle platform will weigh less and have more free space for alternative propulsion sources.

“Partnering with Maxion was the clear choice for us given its advanced technical capabilities and global presence,” said Tali Miller Levin, Vice President, Corporate Development, REE. “We are delighted to add Maxion to our exclusive production network of top Tier 1 partners, which fortifies the market leadership of REE by leveraging Maxion’s existing wheel and chassis capabilities for our REEboard production demands.”

“Collaborating with REE showcases Maxion’s mission to connect our current business with OEMs and advanced mobility players such as REE. Our work with REE to innovate

a new type of wheel and chassis creates the opportunity to further diversify both our product portfolio and customer base. Since the inauguration last year of Maxion Advanced Technologies, an innovation initiative searching for adjacent and disruptive automotive-related new business opportunities, our team has been actively seeking innovative endeavors where we can apply our wheel and chassis expertise to new mobility EV applications,” said Dr. Saul Reichman, Head of Maxion Advanced Technologies and Global Director, Innovation & Corporate Venturing, Maxion Wheels.

SOURCE: REE