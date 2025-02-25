REE Automotive to host ride & drive of P7-C software defined electric truck at NTEA Work Truck Week 2025

Work Truck Week attendees can get behind the wheel of the first U.S.-certified full-by-wire vehicle

REE Automotive Ltd., an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, will exhibit at the National Truck and Equipment Association’s (NTEA) Work Truck Week from March 4-7, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to demo drive REE’s software-defined P7-C electric truck, the first U.S.-certified, fully by-wire vehicle.

REE’s x-by-wire system provides full digital control of all vehicle functions, eliminating mechanical connections between the REEcorners® and the steering wheel and pedals in the passenger compartment and the wheels and braking systems. and offering a more responsive and smoother driving experience. Built-in redundancies facilitate the fail-operational function of each REEcorner® (hardware and software). Through the independent control of each REEcorner and our all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer, we aim to facilitate vehicle maneuverability, better handling, and safety in adverse conditions. Unlike traditional automotive architectures, REE’s fully x-by-wire platform is designed from the ground up to be compatible with autonomous driving systems.

The P7-C, featuring fully integrated REEcorner technology, provides a next-generation driving experience focused on industry-leading data for fleet managers and enhanced maneuverability for drivers, with a tight turn radius and a low step height. The ride & drive event will give drivers the chance to experience firsthand the SDV’s handling and operational efficiencies, which is optimized for urban and commercial applications.

REE’s P7 recently received California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) approval, unlocking up to $60,000 in incentives for California Fleets, under current state tax incentives (assuming no impact by recent federal government actions). With this approval, fleet operators in California can seek to qualify for up to $60,000 in point-of-sale incentives per vehicle, which may significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to zero-emission transportation. Administered by CALSTART and funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), HVIP lowers the cost of clean commercial vehicles to accelerate their adoption across the state.

As part of REE’s collaboration with Geotab, REE is aiming to bring data analytics to fleets using REEai Cloud. REE’s SDVs now offer an end-to-end solution that combines leading customer-centric platform technology with advanced telematics in an effort to provide a future-proofed vehicle ecosystem. Fleet operators may benefit from deep data insights that drive predictive maintenance, improve uptime and reduce total cost of ownership. With software-defined control at the core, REE’s vehicles offer greater flexibility and readiness for emerging mobility solutions.

NTEA attendees can experience the REE P7-C via both ride and drives and vehicle walk-throughs. A REE P7-C with a Wabash high floor box and lift gate available for walk-throughs with Penske will be available at booth #1843. Meanwhile, a P7-C with the Knapheide stakebed body will be available for NTEA ride & drives outside of the Indiana Convention Center.

Additional events during NTEA Work Truck Week include:

Happy Hour and SDV Panel Discussion

Date: Wednesday, March 5

Time: 4-5:30 p.m. EST

Location: Indiana Convention Center in REE Automotive’s Booth #1843

Join REE for networking, drinks and conversation on the future of software-defined vehicles. The panel will explore the evolution of commercial transportation technologies and their impact, with insights from REE’s leadership including Peter Dow, VP Engineering & UK Managing Director; David Black, Director of Product; and Troy Kenion, head of Concepts, Package & Integration.

REE P7-C Chassis Presentation

Date: Thursday, March 6

Time: 11 a.m. EST

Location: Indiana Convention Center in Room #133

Peter Dow, REE’s VP Engineering and UK Managing Director, will present the latest advancements in the P7-C chassis, focusing on innovations that optimize upfitting flexibility and improve operational efficiency.

SOURCE: REE Automotive