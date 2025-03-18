REE Automotive signs MOU for software-defined technology with one of the leading technology companies paving the way toward multi-year, large-volume autonomous vehicles framework agreement

REE is intended to be the exclusive provider of software-defined vehicle technology to this leading tech company in multiple global markets

REE Automotive Ltd., an automotive technology company that develops and builds software-defined electric vehicles, entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a global technology company developing and marketing new mobility solutions for passenger and freight transport. The MOU outlines the companies’ intent to develop and produce multiple thousands of autonomous-driving (AD) vehicles based on REE’s existing P7 platform. The parties intend to sign a strategic collaboration agreement by year-end 2025. It is estimated that the agreement will generate up to $770 million in potential revenues over the next five years. Through this collaboration, the companies plan to lead the global autonomous transportation market by integrating next-generation software-defined electrical architecture and best-in-class software technology.

The potential collaboration aims to leverage REE’s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) certified P7 platform and its Unified Architecture (RUA) of ultra-high-performance System on Chip (SOC) designed for real-time complex decision making on vehicle dynamics, safety, energy management, redundancy and autonomy. The Powered by REE® architecture and software technology stack should enable fast time to market with expected launch of the first production vehicles as early as 2027.

“We are very excited to see our advanced SDV technology reshaping the future of autonomous transportation at scale as it is being integrated into vehicles and applications outside of REE,” said Daniel Barel, CEO and co-founder of REE Automotive. “We believe that using our AD-ready and certified P7 platform and our advanced software technology allow us to bring this program to the market swiftly and with minimal investment offering a truly modular, adaptive and cost-effective autonomous solution.”

Powered by REE® software paves the way for a new generation of autonomous vehicles that are fully scalable, flexible and can integrate over-the-air updates which would scale REE’s innovation across a wide range of price points and global markets.

REE’s platforms are fully software-defined, enabling continuous evolution and adaptability. This approach reduces hardware complexity and extends vehicles’ operational lifespans, while allowing for new features and optimizations to be deployed remotely. Autonomous vehicle operators benefit from deep data insights that drive predictive maintenance and could improve uptime, which can reduce total cost of ownership. With software-defined control at the core of its zonal architecture, REE’s vehicles offer significant flexibility and an effort to future-proof SDV for emerging mobility solutions.

SOURCE: REE Automotive