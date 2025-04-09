REE Automotive awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Company of the Year in the North American Electric Medium-Duty Vehicle Platform Industry

REE Automotive Ltd., an automotive technology company that develops and builds software-defined electric vehicles, is the recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Company of the Year award in the North American Electric Medium-Duty Vehicle Platform Industry category

REE Automotive Ltd., an automotive technology company that develops and builds software-defined electric vehicles, is the recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Company of the Year award in the North American Electric Medium-Duty Vehicle Platform Industry category. The award honors REE for its innovative software-defined modular platform, which delivers scalable and flexible solutions to help OEMs and fleet operators address major challenges in today’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape.

“We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan’s prestigious award, which reinforces our position as a leader in the automotive technology market,” said Daniel Barel, CEO and co-founder of REE. “This recognition validates our clear vision and technology evolution, as well as our ability to deliver industry-leading solutions that directly address today’s pressing challenges. By doing what we do best – staying focused on our proprietary technology and bringing scalable, software-defined vehicles to market – we are empowering OEMs and fleet operators with the solution they need in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

As the medium-duty vehicle industry continues to evolve, REE stands at the forefront of the software-defined, autonomous-ready EV market, addressing growing demand for efficient, sustainable and cost-effective solutions. The company’s modular platform supports a wide range of vehicles, including last-mile delivery trucks, cargo vans and passenger vehicles. REE’s proprietary REEcorner® technology integrates critical components like steering, braking, suspension and drivetrain into a single compact module, enabling customers to rapidly customize vehicles for various applications while potentially reducing operational costs and accelerating time to market.

“REE Automotive’s biggest benefit to its customer is its technologically advanced modular software-defined EV platforms with its proprietary REEcorner technology that can integrate key components into compact modules as a result optimizing space utilization, increasing overall system efficiency resulting in lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO),” said Marshall Martin, Program Manager, Commercial Mobility, Frost & Sullivan. “A major advantage REE Automotive’s customers have is that these platforms are made future-ready with REE’s Unified Architecture (RUA) merging its hardware features and software applications into one seamless operating system.”

The company’s technology has already gained traction with several key industry players, including U-Haul, Penske Truck Leasing and Airbus UpNext. Unlike traditional automotive architectures, REE’s fully by-wire platform is designed from the ground up to integrate with autonomous driving systems, supporting autonomy without requiring extensive vehicle modifications for compatibility. REE is redefining fleet electrification and software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology by offering a modular, autonomous-ready and software-defined platform.

REE is focused on scaling its production capabilities and forging strategic industry partnerships in order to accelerate the evolution of its SDV platforms to drive the future of electrification. This includes its strategic partnership with Motherson Group to support manufacturing and manage the global supply chain as well as a newly signed non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a global technology company with the intent to produce autonomous-driving (AD) vehicles based on REE’s existing P7 platform by 2027, pending the execution of a definitive agreement.

Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year Recognition is its top honor and recognizes the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance and unmatched customer care. Industry analysts evaluate market participants through interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices and recognize companies that achieve outstanding performance. Frost & Sullivan prepares its own reports and analyses and REE was not involved in the production, preparation, editing, or approval of Frost & Sullivan’s report and is not obligated to respond to or correct any statements made therein.

SOURCE: REE Automotive