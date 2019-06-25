Redesigned Kia Soul earns highest safety designation

The redesigned 2020 Kia Soul, a small car, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights.

The redesigned Soul earns good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the passenger-side small overlap front crash test, which is the newest IIHS crashworthiness evaluation. The 2019 model earned only an acceptable rating in this test.

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It must also have an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

The 2020 Soul is available with two optional front crash prevention systems, one of which features pedestrian detection technology. Both systems earn superior ratings for front crash prevention. In track tests at 12 and 25 mph, they avoided collisions with a stationary target designed to simulate the back of a car.

The TOP SAFETY PICK+ award applies to vehicles equipped with one of those optional systems as well as good-rated LED projector headlights, which come with the GT-Line Turbo trim or as an option on the EX trim. The other three headlights options, all of which are halogens, earn poor ratings.

SOURCE: IIHS