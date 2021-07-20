Redesigned 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross achieves 5-Star Overall Safety Rating in NHTSA crash testing

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the redesigned and sporty 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has received a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the redesigned and sporty 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has received a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This rating is the highest-possible overall rating a vehicle can obtain.

NHTSA’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP)1 has set the standard for vehicle safety ratings for more than 30 years. Whether fitted with front-wheel drive or Mitsubishi’s patented Super All-Wheel Control,2 all variants of the 2022 Eclipse Cross received 5-Star ratings.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross performed exceptionally in all categories of the evaluation, scoring five stars in the combined side-crash ratings and four-out-of-five stars on the driver- and passenger-side frontal-crash tests.

“We work every day to design, engineer and build safe and reliable vehicles, as proven by this 5-Star safety rating recognition by NHTSA for the 2022 Eclipse Cross,” said Cason Grover, director, product planning, MMNA. “The 2022 Eclipse Cross offers consumers fresh styling, updated technology and connectivity and stirring performance, as well as top-level quality and safety scores.”

NHTSA’s NCAP program conducts hundreds of crash tests across multiple makes and models each year to evaluate a vehicle’s crashworthiness and availability and effectiveness of safety equipment to help consumers make smart decisions when purchasing a vehicle.

For 2022, Mitsubishi Motors introduced a redesigned, stylish and sporty new look to Eclipse Cross as part of the brand’s initiative to create one of the freshest showroom lineups in the industry. Boasting refined and freshened exterior and interior styling, enhanced connectivity and technology, and upscale driving dynamics, the 2022 Eclipse Cross starts at just $23,395.3

Every 2022 Eclipse Cross includes an array of standard advanced driver assistance systems5 on all trim levels and packages, including Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection4.

Additional safety equipment includes Automatic High Beam (AHB) assist headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, which are available on the LE, SE and SEL trim levels.

The 2022 Eclipse Cross is backed by one of the industry’s leading warranties: a 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 5-year/60,000-mile fully transferable New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a 7-year/100,000-mile Anti-Corrosion/Perforation Limited Warranty and 5-year/Unlimited Miles Roadside Assistance.6

Based on ratings by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration evaluation for the 2022 Eclipse Cross: https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2022/MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE%252520CROSS/SUV/FWD. Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program (NHTSA.gov). Available feature. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This integrated vehicle dynamics control system manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your Mitsubishi retailer for details. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1195 (Alaska/Hawaii $1320). The Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. Information about crash avoidance technologies as part of the Government 5-Star Safety Ratings program can be found at NHTSA.gov. All coverage terms are from the original in-service dates and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors