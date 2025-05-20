Red Hat prepares for a new future of software-defined vehicles with upcoming general availability of Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System

Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System has achieved functional safety certification as a Safety Element out-of-Context (SEooC) against the ISO 26262 Edition 2, 2018- Level ASIL-B standard

Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a major leap forward for the automotive industry: Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System has achieved functional safety certification as a Safety Element out-of-Context (SEooC) against the ISO 26262 Edition 2, 2018- Level ASIL-B standard. Slated for full release in the third quarter of 2025, Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System now delivers a certified, open source platform that meets the stringent risk management and safety requirements of the automotive industry for in-vehicle, operator-critical computer systems.

Red Hat believes open source will catalyze a radical transformation in the automotive sector, empowering businesses to meet the complex demands of software-defined vehicles. As part of this shift, Red Hat has delivered a cloud-native, software-centric approach to automotive design where automakers can start software development in the cloud, seamlessly transition to virtual simulations and deploy on actual hardware without rewriting software.

Announced in 2021, Red Hat set a goal to deliver the first continuously certified Linux platform for vehicles. Since then, Red Hat has been working with exida, a global leader in functional safety and cybersecurity certification, on developing and validating a novel approach to meet the risk management requirements of many functional safety standards, including ISO 26262. Today, Red Hat is proud to announce the realization of this goal.

Built upon the robust and trusted foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System is a safety-certified, Linux-based OS meticulously optimized for critical automotive needs. This includes superior boot times, real-time performance and robust freedom from interference (FFI) capabilities, meaning non-safety-critical applications like infotainment or GPS systems cannot compromise essential safety functions. This powerful platform is designed for a wide range of applications, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), digital cockpits, body control, telematics, infotainment and even the integration of cutting-edge AI models within the vehicle.

Complementing Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, customers will receive a comprehensive Safety Guidance document, including critical Assumptions of Use (AoUs) and related safety artifacts. Furthermore, Red Hat will offer a tailored software development kit (SDK), leveraging Red Hat’s extensive portfolio of hybrid cloud and application development solutions. This empowers customers to easily translate cloud-based innovation into in-vehicle experiences–a defining characteristic of the software-defined vehicle revolution. By providing a consistent and unified foundation across cloud, virtual and physical environments, Red Hat enables automakers to dramatically accelerate their innovation cycles and reduce overall costs while adhering to the stringent integrity requirements of next-generation vehicles.

Red Hat is collaborating with leading companies in the automotive silicon hardware ecosystem, including Arm, Intel, NXP, Qualcomm, Renesas and Texas Instruments to pre-qualify the operating system on relevant platforms and upstream associated drivers. In addition, as part of the functional safety certification, Red Hat will roll out a cadence of specific qualified hardware platforms within the scope of the safety certification, beginning with a Renesas device at launch and followed closely by a Qualcomm device. Customers may contact Red Hat for the details of the particular automotive silicon platforms of interest for their needs.

Supporting Quotes

Francis Chow, vice president and general manager, In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, Red Hat “Bringing Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System to market sets an inflection point for the automotive industry’s shift toward software-defined vehicles. Built on the proven backbone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the platform enables automakers to accelerate innovation, enhance safety and strengthen system security while embracing an open source approach to drive greater flexibility and collaboration. We’re excited to help transform the driving experience by empowering the automotive ecosystem with a more scalable, reliable and open platform.”

Jonathan Moore, director, Advanced Systems, exida “Congratulations. Red Hat has successfully demonstrated that this first release of Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System meets the highly sought after exida standard for certification to ISO 26262 ASIL-B. The exida ANAB accreditation is widely regarded as the toughest in the world and requires a higher quality of technical expertise and comprehensive product review of any certification body. This results in products that are safer, more secure, easier to use and more reliable. With this latest certification of the Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, Red Hat has shown they more than meet the ISO 26262 process framework requirements with their innovative ‘upstream first’ focus on technical solutions developed in open collaboration with experts around the world. In addition, since the most recent concept certificate was issued by exida in January, many Red Hat kernel maintainers and senior software development experts have successfully studied for and completed the exida Functional Safety Practitioner (FSP) qualification underlying their commitment to both open source and functional safety throughout their safety activities. Congratulations again to the entire global team involved in this complex endeavor for demonstrating that an operating system based on open source components can more than satisfy the intricate integrity requirements of ISO 26262.”

Kazuma Sugimoto, general manager, Software Engineering Department, Software Defined Vehicle Engineering Division, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “Nissan is joining forces with Red Hat to develop its next-generation software-defined vehicle platform, powered by Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System. This collaboration will help propel Nissan’s transformation into a software-defined vehicle leader, positioning the company in the evolving mobility landscape.”

Aish Dubey, vice president and general manager, High Performance Computing SoC Business Division, Renesas “Renesas has always been an advocate for and active contributor to open source software. Since the announcement of Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System availability on the RoX SDV platform, we’ve been excited about our collaboration. Today, we’re proud to announce that the first certification of Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System will be on the Renesas R-Car S4 platform. This combined solution gives customers the flexibility to design a wide range of scalable automotive compute systems, from ADAS and IVI to gateways and cross-domain fusion, without compromising on safety or security.”

Laxmi Rayapudi, vice president, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Congratulations to Red Hat on achieving the ASIL-B certification for Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System. This milestone is a testament to Red Hat’s commitment to safety and innovation in the automotive industry. Qualcomm Technologies is proud to be a collaborator along this journey, and we look forward to providing our mutual customers with a safety-certified operating system that will drive the future of automotive technology.”

