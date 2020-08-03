Red Dot Design Award 2020 for new brand identity: Vitesco Technologies receives two “Winner” prizes

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of modern drive technologies, is a two-time “winner” of the Red Dot Design Award 2020, the jury of the renowned prize has just announced. It honours the automotive supplier’s outstanding design performance in both the “Brand Design & Identity” and “Spatial Communication” categories. Just a few weeks ago, Vitesco Technologies was awarded two Automotive Brand Awards for its brand design and management. With the latest awards, Continental’s powertrain division, which has been operating as an independent company with its own name since October 2019, has now been honored for its corporate design for the fourth time.

Together with the Hamburg agency loved, which belongs to the thjnk group, Vitesco Technologies developed a completely new logo and introduced with it a holistic brand design. With its flowing forms, the “Vitesco” lettering stands for passion, dynamics and movement. A central, dynamic brand symbol is the initial “V”. An eye-catching yellow in combination with white dominates the appearance of the brand – on all digital channels as well as at various touch points worldwide: on buildings and vehicles, in rooms or at events.

“This appearance is unique within our industry and contributes to making Vitesco Technologies known and visible in the B2B sector as an expert for sustainable drive technologies and e-mobility,” explains Dr. Anne-Kathrin Bräu, Senior Vice President Communications at Vitesco Technologies. “The development was an extremely complex process that had to be implemented in a short time. It was a lot of fun, but also extremely demanding. All the more reason for us, to be pleased that this achievement has been seen and found to be creatively outstanding by such a renowned jury as that of the Red Dot Design Award”.

SOURCE: Vitesco