Rectification order issued to Daihatsu

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) would like to take this opportunity to once again express its sincere apologies to all stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, and dealers, for the inconvenience and concern that it has caused as a result of the procedural irregularities committed by Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu).

Daihatsu received a rectification order regarding procedural irregularities from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism today. Toyota will fully support Daihatsu not only in reviewing its certification operations but also in making fundamental changes in its corporate culture and management so that Daihatsu can once again be trusted and chosen as a company of choice.

Going forward, we will work with Daihatsu to carefully respond to the concerns of our customers, suppliers, and dealers in a courteous and polite manner. In addition, we will report on measures for revitalization and transformation to prevent recurrence and on the rectification order in about one month.

