Record year 2023: Daimler Truck employees receive a 7,000 euros bonus

Tariff-scale employees receive a profit-sharing bonus of 7,000 euros

Daimler Truck closed the financial year 2023 with an outstanding economic performance despite ongoing challenging conditions, supply bottlenecks in key regions and geopolitical uncertainties. The company benefited from strong demand in its key commercial vehicle markets and increased unit sales, revenue, EBIT and free cash flow in the industrial business. The Board of Management and the General Works Council have therefore jointly decided to pay out a profit-sharing bonus of 7,000 euros to the entitled tariff-scale employees. The bonus applies to roughly 25,000 tariff-scale employees in Germany, who will receive it with their April 2024 pay.

In 2023, Daimler Truck has shown once again that we are successfully on growth path. We want to shape and lead the sustainable transportation of the future and the transformation of our industry. Our employees play a fundamental role — with great commitment and flexibility, our colleagues have made a significant contribution to the record year 2023. We would like to thank our employees for this outstanding performance with the profit-sharing bonus “, says Jürgen Hartwig, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Human Resources and Labor Director.

Michael Brecht, Chairman of the General Works Council of Daimler Truck AG: “I would like to thank all Daimler Truck employees and on behalf of the General Works Council for the past year. Our employees are the backbone of the company’s success. It is their work and motivation that make good annual results like 2023 possible. Therefore, it is right and proper that they participate in this success through a profit-sharing bonus.”

The payment of the profit-sharing bonus for the 2023 financial year follows a new calculation logic that the company management and the General Works Council agreed on last year. It is based on the model for managers, which aligns the contribution of all employee groups even more closely with the company’s economic success. At Daimler Truck, there has been a profit-sharing bonus for tariff-scale employees since 1997. Last year, the eligible employees received a profit-sharing bonus of 6,300 euros and a one-time appreciation bonus of 1,000 euros.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck