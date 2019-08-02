Record truck and robust car sales drive solid July gains for Honda America

Record Honda truck sales plus strong Acura performance push American Honda trucks to best-ever July

Honda Civic continues stellar performance with 11% July sales increase

Honda CR-V sales top 33,000, as Ridgeline and Passport team to push Honda trucks to new July record

Acura ILX continues to demonstrate segment retail sales leadership with 40% jump

Acura RDX and MDX combine for nearly 10,000 units; MDX gains 9% in best month of 2019

American Honda Total 141,296

+1.9% Cars 62,796

+1.8% Trucks 78,500

+2.1% Total 128,537

+2.5% Cars 59,759

+1.9% Trucks 68,778

+3.1% Total 12,759

-3.7% Cars 3,037

-1.1% Trucks 9,722

-4.5%

“Despite industry headwinds, our strategic approach to the market continues to pay dividends for both the Honda and Acura brands,” said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. “Honda strengthened its position as the #1 retail passenger car brand in America in July, even as we grow our SUV sales. Additionally, Acura maintained strong SUV sales and segment-leading performance from our gateway models which are key to bringing young buyers into the brand.”

SOURCE: Honda