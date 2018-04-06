Record sales month for MG!

MG has achieved a record sales month, with March 2018 figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) confirming a 49% increase in registrations compared to the same month last year. MG sold more than 1,100 cars in March, marking it as the brand’s highest monthly performance since its return to the market in 2008.

Year-to-date, MG is the fastest-growing car brand in the UK, with sales increasing by 67% versus the same period in 2017. MG is partly attributing this success to its new warranty programme. Since the start of the year, all new MGs are backed by a manufacturer’s warranty of at least five years, led by the all-new MG ZS Compact-SUV, which has a 7-year/80,000 miles warranty.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “Our strong growth figures show that the MG brand is going from strength to strength in the UK. With competitive pricing, strong spec, good finance offers and long warranties, MG offers new car buyers a compelling value-for-money package. However, our sales results could not have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of our dealers, who have done a terrific job of managing significant volume growth this year.”

For more information about MG Motor’s full range of cars, visit: http://mg.co.uk/

