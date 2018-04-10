Record registrations for Škoda in March

ŠKODA UK continued to grow into 2018 with sales remaining buoyant despite the general decline in the new car market. The brand achieved a joint-record first quarter market share of 3.01 per cent (first recorded in 2014), up 0.29 per cent over the same period last year with 21,611 cars finding new homes. ŠKODA also delivered its best-ever March market share of 2.81 per cent, up from 2.43 per cent in 2017, registering 13,300 cars.

Between January and March, the Octavia spearheaded the brand’s sales performance in the UK with 5,394 registrations, followed by the ever-popular Fabia with 5,361 registrations. Sales of ŠKODA’s Superb, Citigo and Rapid/Spaceback models bolstered the impressive result with registrations of 2,825, 1,652 and 901 respectively.

ŠKODA’s new SUV line-up has proven a hit with customers as the brand experienced a sales growth of 23 per cent in 2018 (5,478 cars registered compared to 4,460 in 2017). The figures have been helped by the introduction of the new Karoq with 2,746 cars registered by end of March, and the flagship seven-seat Kodiaq registering 2,677 units in the first quarter.

For more information visit: www.skoda.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.