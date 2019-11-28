Record for Mercedes-Benz: 55,555 Citaro buses produced. And the anniversary bus is an eCitaro destined for Sweden

A big occasion for the low-floor Citaro bus: today, Mercedes-Benz delivered the 55,555th urban bus of the successful model series. The anniversary bus is an all-electric, locally emission-free eCitaro which will be on the road for the Swedish Bergkvarabuss AB company in the port town of Trelleborg.

Mercedes-Benz Citaro: a milestone in bus history

Roman Biondi, Head of Sales at Daimler Buses: “The Citaro is a milestone in bus history. And with the arrival of the eCitaro, its development has entered a new phase. It is our answer to the need for quiet and locally emission-free urban buses. As a result, it is also making towns a much better place to live.”

The anniversary bus is part of an order for ten eCitaro buses for use in the port town of Trelleborg in southern Sweden. It is the second eCitaro order which Bergkvarabuss AB has placed. The bus company based in Kalmar on southern Sweden’s Baltic coast is active in all manner of bus travel, be that school buses, regular-service lines and inter-city routes. Bergkvarabuss AB operates shuttle buses to cruise ships in port towns. The company has more than 30 locations in Sweden, Denmark and Germany and has a fleet of more than 1000 buses, thus making it the biggest privately-owned bus company in all of Europe.

Equipped with exclusivity and safety in mind: the eCitaro anniversary bus

The comprehensive and exclusive equipment of the anniversary bus for Bergkvarabuss AB demonstrates both the high level of comfort and the individuality of the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro. It has an especially elegant appearance thanks to the dark-tinted double-glazed side windows and the additional low-slung side windows between the axles. A pedestrian warning bell makes passers-by aware of the presence of the quiet electric bus.

Passengers enter the eCitaro via two large doors, both of which are electrically-operated pivot-and-slide doors with folding ramps for passengers with reduced mobility. The fully climate-controlled interior is equipped to a very high standard and includes comfortable InterStar Eco seating for intercity operations, as well as ambient lighting, USB sockets for charging mobile devices and side-wall panelling in needle felt. Passengers w

SOURCE: Daimler