Record deliveries for the Volkswagen brand in September

593,700 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide, an eight percent increase compared with last year

Record sales in several markets

January – September deliveries three percent higher than the previous year

Growth in third quarter seven percent higher than previous year

The Volkswagen brand delivered 593,700 vehicles worldwide in September 2017, an eight percent increase compared with last year. In total, 4.49 million vehicles from the brand were handed over to customers worldwide from January to September. This represents a three percent increase compared with the previous year. Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, commented: “September was indeed a record-breaking month for the Volkswagen brand. It was the strongest month for deliveries in the history of Volkswagen, not only worldwide, but for the individual markets of China, Canada, Chile, Poland, Sweden and Slovakia as well. There are also clear signs of an upturn in the home market of Germany; current orders are well above the previous month. The Clearly positive dynamic for the brand continues in all regions. Growth in third quarter was seven percent higher than previous year”

Deliveries in the markets and regions in September developed as follows:

At 158,500 new vehicles, deliveries in Europe remained stable overall. The Volkswagen brand recorded strong growth in Sweden (+15 percent), in part on the back of robust demand for the Tiguan, in Poland (+19 percent), and in Slovakia (+14 percent).

At 44,100 vehicles deliveries within Germany continued to decline (-9 percent), impacting results in Western Europe (-3 percent). Nevertheless, orders in Germany show a clear upward trend, which is partly due to the positive stimulus from the environmental bonus.

The Volkswagen brand recorded significant growth in Central and Eastern Europe, with deliveries up 14 percent. This positive development was driven by Russia, where deliveries increased by 15 percent.

At 53,800 vehicles, deliveries in North America in September were 18 percent higher than last year. The Volkswagen brand has now established itself in a further core segment of the North American market with the launch of the Atlas SUV and the Tiguan Long-Wheelbase. Deliveries in the USA grew 33 percent to 32.100 vehicles. Deliveries in Canada rose by 51 percent to 7,600 vehicles in September, also setting a new monthly record. Here, too, the SUV segment with the Atlas and Tiguan LWB made a significant contribution.

37,900 vehicles were handed over to customers in South America, representing an increase of 84 percent. Key drivers behind this positive development were Brazil with an increase of 131 percent, Argentina with 44 percent, and Chile 49 percent. Growth in the small car segment, which includes the Gol and Voyage, in these markets was particularly strong compared with the previous year.

The Volkswagen brand continued its positive growth course in China in September. 310,500 vehicles were handed over to customers in this, the largest market, corresponding to an increase of seven percent. This makes September the strongest delivery month in the history of Volkswagen in China. The new Teramont SUV was handed over to 8,600 customers in its third month on the market. The Tiguan family was much in demand, with 33,700 units delivered in September, an increase of 51 percent.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand in the period to September:

Deliveries to customers by markets September 2016 September 2017 Change (%) Jan.- Sep. 2016 Jan.- Sep. 2017 Change (%) Europe 1,60,400 1,58,500 -1.1% 12,88,300 12,78,300 -0.8% Western Europe 1,41,000 1,36,300 -3.3% 11,25,200 10,90,600 -3.1% Germany 48,300 44,100 -8.8% 4,31,800 3,99,800 -7.4% Central and Eastern Europe 19,400 22,200 14.4% 1,63,100 1,87,700 15.1% Russia 7,000 8,100 14.7% 52,700 62,100 17.9% North America 45,600 53,800 17.9% 4,23,900 4,40,000 3.8% USA 24,100 32,100 33.2% 2,31,300 2,52,500 9.2% South America 20,600 37,900 84.3% 2,54,200 3,15,200 24.0% Brazil 9,900 22,900 130.8% 1,64,400 1,91,800 16.7% Asia-Pacific 3,03,700 3,26,200 7.4% 22,64,900 23,24,700 2.6% China 2,88,800 3,10,500 7.5% 21,33,100 22,00,400 3.2% Worldwide 5,47,600 5,93,700 8.4% 43,74,800 44,90,900 2.7%

