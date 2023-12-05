Record deliveries confirm Iveco Bus as the market leader in Slovakia

Iveco Bus confirms its position as the leader of the Slovak market with record deliveries in 2023

It has delivered more than 500 vehicles to the main Slovakian transport operators: ARRIVA Nove Zamky and Liorbus, EUROBUS Košice, Slovenská Autobusová Doprava (SAD) Zvolen, SAD Lučenec, and SAD Žilina. The buses will support the mobility needs in regions across the country such as Banská Bystrica, Košice, Nitra, Žilina, Zvolen, Bytča, Martin, Turčianske Teplice, Kysucké Nové Mesto and Čadca. This year’s deliveries also include CROSSWAY Line 12m and 10.8m buses that will operate in the fleets of Arriva Trnava and SAD Poprad.

Iveco Bus’s intercity CROSSWAY remains the preferred bus model in Slovakia by far, accounting for 94 % of the deliveries, mainly appreciated for their performance and versatility, comfort, and low operating costs. The CROSSWAY LINE 12 m, LE LINE 10.8m and LE LINE 12m versions have been selected for suburban and interurban services, while URBANWAY and STREETWAY city models will serve in Urban missions.

Giorgio Zino, Head of Iveco Bus Europe Commercial Operations, states: ” We are especially proud of this record and of playing such a key role in Slovakian mobility. With our CROSSWAY, URBANWAY and STREETWAY models, our customers can count on vehicles that stand out for their efficiency and value in terms of comfort, energy savings and reduced pollutant emissions.”

Iveco Bus precisely meets the most diverse expectations of transport operators with a range of tailormade solutions for both urban and interurban missions.

SOURCE: Iveco