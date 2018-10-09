Record attendance event closes a fantastic year of Sunday scrambles at Bicester Heritage

Bicester Heritage welcomed over 5,500 guests for its last Sunday Scramble of 2018 this weekend, with a spectacular selection of vintage, classic, modern and racing cars attending the event and bringing a vast crowd of automotive enthusiasts to former RAF Bicester.

An incredible array of cars was in attendance, making it the largest October event yet. A heady mix of automotive excellence from the likes of the latest Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a stunning original pre-war Rolls-Royce Phantom I and everything in between was on display for visitors to admire. An instant fan favourite from the event came in the form of the Dick Lovett Cylinder Club, which took over Hangar 113 with more than 100 supercars and modern classics.

The specialists of Bicester Heritage also put on a fantastic show, presenting a range of vehicles from their stunning collections and some of their latest workmanship. Robert Glover Ltd and Kingsbury Racing displayed a breath-taking line-up of some of their favourite Vauxhalls, Talbots and Bentleys outside their showrooms, while Pendine Historics showcased a sublime Sebring-winning Group C Nissan NPT-90 within its patinated ‘Blast House’ showroom.

There weren’t just cars at the event, however. A vast display of classic bicycles surrounded the Golden Age Cycles store, whilst Finest Hour Experiences and the Bicester Gliding Centre made certain that the skies above the final ‘Scramble’ of 2018 were filled with plenty of aviation action. Visitors were also greeted by displays from Aston Martin Works and a selection of new tenants who recently opened their doors at Bicester Heritage: NewsPress Creative, Vintage Tyres and Howson Media.

The Mercedes AMG F1 team attracted as large-a-crowd as ever, showing off Lewis Hamilton’s 2015 Austin Spec F1 car and wowing onlookers with start-ups and revs from the racecar, which holds 7 wins, 6 poles and 11 podiums. Wriggly Monkey Brewery also showcased its latest beer, aptly named ‘Super Sports’, which proved an instant hit and a perfect accompaniment to the dynamic event and historic scenery.

Heritage Skills Academy, the home of historic vehicle apprenticeships, captivated its workshop audience with English Wheel demonstrations, whilst KW Special Projects were scanning historic vehicles to engineer into 3D virtual drawings live on-screen.

Hagerty Insurance UK, whose Valuation Arena has proven to be especially popular at the Sunday Scramble, will be donating the £270 raised at the event to the British Motorsport Marshals Club in memory of their late President Barrie ‘Whizzo’ Williams.

The Sunday Scramble has become a must-see event, giving enthusiasts a chance to come together and share their passion. With over 40 specialists on site, across a plethora of workshops, showrooms and buildings, it was no wonder that enthusiasts and visitors were charmed throughout the entirety of Sunday’s show.

The next ‘Scramble’ will be the intrepid ‘season opener’ at the start of 2019, which challenges all avid enthusiasts to kick the year off in style with a jaunt to Bicester Heritage in the depths of winter on the 6th January, 2019.

Dan Geoghegan, Managing Director of Bicester Heritage, commented “It was the perfect family Scramble that exemplifies the broad church that Bicester Heritage has become. The range of motorcars was staggering, from the Phantom I chassis driven here to a Citroen BX GTi, all amidst the perfect backdrop and blue skies, providing an ambient hubbub for enthusiasts and neighbours alike. What a day!”

“We particularly enjoyed introducing new specialists Vintage Tyres and Howson Media to thousands of enthusiasts, and also welcoming The Cylinder Club who completely filled the hangar where part of Darkest Hour was filmed.”

SOURCE: Bicester Heritage