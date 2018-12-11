Real life safety: the Mercedes-Benz EQC and safety: Proven to be safe – the new Mercedes-Benz EQC

The new Mercedes-Benz EQC (combined power consumption: 22.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km, provisional figures)[1] is also a genuine Mercedes when it comes to passive safety. In addition to the usual, extensive programme of crash tests, the brand applies stringent safety standards to the battery and all component parts carrying electrical current. In many cases these standards exceed legal requirements.

Mercedes-Benz’s extensive experience of high-voltage drive systems has led to a special safety concept. The EQC’s accident safety was validated at the Mercedes-Benz technology centre for vehicle safety (TFS), the most advanced crash test centre in the world. Here vehicles, including prototypes with large electric batteries, have been tested under harsh crash conditions. The result is a whole array of constructive measures which deliver the EQC’s high level of crash safety: