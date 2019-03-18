Ready to rock: 12th-generation Corolla Rolls off the line at Toyota Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (March 18, 2019) – It has style. It has grace. And today, Toyota’s stunning all-new 2020 Corolla calls Mississippi home.

Plant President Sean Suggs praised his team’s success when the first Mississippi-built 12th-generation Corolla rolled off the line, showcasing its sleek new design to team members and community leaders.

“We have an extraordinary team in Mississippi building a remarkable vehicle,” said Suggs. “I can honestly say we get better every day, and it’s because of our amazing team members. I can’t wait to see what happens next for our plant, our community, and as we like to say, the Toyota Mississippi Family.”

Suggs also presented the town of Blue Springs with the first 11th-generation Corolla that rolled off the line at Toyota Mississippi on September 7, 2013. Town of Blue Springs Mayor, Rita Gentry said the vehicle will be used for the day-to-day functions of the Blue Springs Police Department.

More than 2,000 people come together each day in Blue Springs to build the world’s most popular compact sedan for customers across the Americas and the Caribbean.

Chris Reynolds, Toyota Motor North America chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources, greeted team members and Mississippi leaders with words of encouragement and admiration during a ceremony celebrating the plant’s sixth major milestone since opening in 2011.

“The role of our team members is critically important, not only to Toyota Mississippi, but to Toyota as a global mobility company,” Reynolds said. “I am so proud of the Toyota Family in Mississippi, and I am grateful to be part of this special day.”

For over 50 years, Corolla has been synonymous with dependability, fuel efficiency, safety and value. Now, thanks to the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform and Corolla’s wheels-to-roof transformation, stylish, connected, refined and exciting will be used to describe the all-new Corolla.

Toyota announced in April 2018 that it would invest $170 million in its Mississippi plant to build the 12th-generation Corolla using TNGA — the new way Toyota designs, engineers and produces its vehicles.

With an elevated dynamic design, robust build and confidence-inspiring safety and quality, the Corolla sedan’s bold new look is shaking up the compact sedan segment. From every angle, the new Corolla sedan looks lower and leaner, tauter and tighter. Powerful fender flares and generously curved fender top surfaces accent its sculpted, athletic core.

From an engine that produces more power, to greater agility, to Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 standard on all Corolla sedans, TNGA showcases a spectacular product in the 2020 Corolla.

The Toyota Corolla remains the world’s best-selling nameplate with more than 46 million vehicles sold globally since its introduction in 1966.

SOURCE: Toyota