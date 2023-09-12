Ready, set, go: Vocational Training start for around 550 young people at Daimler Truck

Ready for the transformation of the commercial vehicle industry: Daimler Truck offers vocational training in 19 professions as well as in nine dual study programs

Once again this year, around 550 young people are starting their vocational training at Daimler Truck in Germany at six truck and bus plants and 30 commercial vehicle centers and Daimler Buses Service Centers.

The newcomers can choose from a diverse range of training opportunities in 19 vocational trainings and nine dual study programs. In order to shape the transformation of the commercial vehicle industry, Daimler Truck is focusing on future-proof vocational trainings that take account of the transformation and are tailored to increasing digitalization and the need for IT skills. The offer ranges from industrial mechanics to business information technology studies. In addition, Daimler Truck is increasingly focusing on professions in the high-voltage sector. The company has already been training automotive mechatronics technicians for system and high-voltage technology for more than five years, and in the commercial area, the company is successfully focusing on business people for digitalization management.

“We are in the midst of the biggest transformation of our industry – we are shaping the sustainable transport of the future. In doing so, we are relying on experience, expertise, and young talent with creative ideas. I am pleased that we have once again been able to attract numerous motivated colleagues to Daimler Truck this year and are supporting them as they start their careers,” says Jürgen Hartwig, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck responsible for Human Resources and Labor Director.

Vocational Training at Daimler Truck

Across all age groups, around 1,500 young people are currently completing an vocational training or dual study program at Daimler Truck in Germany. Daimler Truck offers prospects for the future: The company provides vocational training in line with demand and offers all apprentices an employment contract at its plants after successful completion.

Thanks to additional technology modules, Industry 4.0 and digitalization are an integral part of the training programs at Daimler Truck. Digitalization offers new opportunities for resource-saving and effective learning – formats such as Virtual Paint and Virtual Welding, digital simulations of painting and welding processes, are an integral part of the training plans. In addition to technical qualifications, the main focus is on the personal development of young colleagues.

As part of the Erasmus+ program, Daimler Truck also promotes and expands language, intercultural and personal skills of the trainees and their trainers. Under the name “Truck goes Global”, interested apprentices have the opportunity to work each year, mainly in other European countries (Finland, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Turkey) as well as Japan or the United States of America. There they learn about our production and service areas on site, new technologies and training methods, among other things.

While the new vocational training year has just started, the application process for 2024 is already underway at all German sites. Interested students can find out more and apply at www.daimlertruck.com/karriere. Daimler Truck expressly welcomes applications from young people with disabilities. The company sees diversity as an opportunity and consciously focuses on the diversity of its employees.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck