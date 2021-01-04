Ready for tomorrow, NIO’s first autonomous driving sedan to be unveiled on NIO Day

On January 9, 2021, NIO Day 2020, an annual event for NIO and its friends and users, will be held in Chengdu, China.

NIO Users voted for the venue and organized NIO Day. The event will feature a range of exciting activities, including performances by the famous music composer Shi Lei Chang, NIO BAND, whose NIO Day 2020 theme song “The Future is Ahead,” and leading Chinese musician Wang Feng.

NIO Day will also feature the launch of NIO’s first flagship sedan with the latest autonomous driving technologies and the 150 kWh battery pack, second-generation swap stations, and other core technologies.

SOURCE: NIO