Ready for takeoff: Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH is operating all-electric eCanter from Daimler Truck brand FUSO

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB), the operating company of the capital city airport BER, is using a FUSO eCanter 7C18e 7.5t for its internal waste and disposal logistics. After almost a year and a half of daily use of the electric light-duty truck at the Airport BER, the operating company has drawn its first positive conclusions. The FUSO eCanter is part of Flughafen Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH’s sustainability strategy, which aims to achieve CO2-neutral airport operations by 2045.

FUSO eCanter: Tailor-made for waste disposal logistics

Given the size of the waste containers to be transported and the type of waste, the BER operating company found the ideal vehicle in the FUSO portfolio with a payload capacity of 2.1 tons and a box body with a total of 24.5 cubic meters of cargo space. The tail lift has a load capacity of one ton. The FUSO eCanter impressed with its wide range of configuration options.

Artur Heldt, Head of Waste Management of FBB, sees the ideal application for the FUSO eCanter in his department’s requirements profile: “The vehicle covers between 60 and 70 kilometers a day on predictable routes collecting waste and exchanging waste containers.” With the two batteries in the M battery pack and a range of up to 140 kilometers, the eCanter is ideally equipped for this and can also handle longer journeys without any problems if necessary. It is charged on average every two days during shift breaks at the company’s waste management site. Thanks to its standard AC and DC charging capability, it can also be charged on its routes at all of the approximately 130 charging points currently available in the air security area of BER.

The light truck impressed the drivers after its first few days in service. “The steering wheel, windshield, and driver’s seat are heated, and a rearview camera makes maneuvering easier. With its automatic transmission, compact dimensions, and agile handling, it drives like a passenger car,” says Artur Heldt.

Waste disposal at BER takes place from Monday to Sunday, including holidays, in a two-shift system between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. “This means that our eCanter is in use 365 days a year and has been running without incident since day one. I believe that electric mobility works and makes a major contribution to sustainability. You just have to want it,” emphasizes Artur Heldt. He rates the performance and reliability of the FUSO eCanter so highly that he has just initiated the purchase of a second, identical vehicle.

Sustainability is a key issue for the airport operator at BER Airport

Last year, 25.5 million passengers used BER Airport. Around 20,000 employees, approximately 2,000 of whom are directly employed by the operating company, make this possible. By the end of 2024, FBB had reduced the CO2 emissions within its area of responsibility by almost 50 percent compared to 2010 through various measures. CO2-neutral airport operations are to be achieved by 2045 at the latest. Measures include, for example, installing photovoltaic systems on suitable buildings and areas and converting to LED lighting in the terminals.

The focus of internal waste and disposal management is also on sustainability and goes far beyond the use of e-mobility. With a total of just under 3,300 tons of waste generated in 2024, continuous initiatives to prevent waste in all areas, separate waste by type, and recycle intensively have always been a priority before final disposal.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck