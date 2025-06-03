Ready for e-trucks and e-buses: Daimler Truck expands its sales and service location in Würzburg

Daimler Truck has expanded the Mercedes-Benz Würzburg commercial vehicle center

Daimler Truck has expanded the Mercedes-Benz Würzburg commercial vehicle center. A new section of the building was officially opened last week in the presence of customers, representatives of the construction companies involved and the site’s workforce. The site is now even better equipped for trucks and buses with battery and fuel cell technology.

The site is now even better equipped for trucks and buses with battery and fuel cell technology. The expansion is a clear commitment to the mobility of the future: the new workshop hall complements the existing range of maintenance and repair services for trucks and buses with specialized services for battery-electric and hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. Covering an area of around 250 square meters, the new building now offers additional space for specialized high-voltage workstations – for example, for professional servicing of models such as the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600, eEconic, the FUSO eCanter and the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric city bus. Around 90 employees work at the site, which is now also prepared for the requirements of new drive technologies thanks to the expansion.

Flexibility and efficiency when working on vehicles

Special features of the new hall section include a ceiling crane and a permanently installed, height-adjustable roof work station. The crane allows components such as high-voltage batteries to be efficiently removed directly from the vehicle and placed in a protected high-voltage transport box without having to move the vehicle out of the hall. The roof work station enables work to be carried out safely and comfortably on the vehicle roof, for example on the eCitaro, where the batteries are installed there. Würzburg is now the third Group-owned site in Germany with this technical equipment, alongside Haan near Wuppertal and Stuttgart-Feuerbach.

Preparation for hydrogen operation

The new hall is already prepared for the installation of the necessary sensor technology, a fully equipped gas workstation, and an automatic extraction system for future use of hydrogen technology. In front of the hall, a so-called evaluation area will be set up in the future to enable the safe discharge of hydrogen and initial basic refueling after workshop visits.

Charging infrastructure for customers and employees

Electric charging stations have been planned for the site: a total of three charging stations with six charging points are available for employee and customer cars. For trucks and buses, a charging station with two charging points for charging currents of up to 300 kilowatts is available for the time being, where customer vehicles can be charged after leaving the service centre and CharterWay rental vehicles can be charged. This charging station is accessible to the public around the clock, seven days a week.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck