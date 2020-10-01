Re-orientation of the brand takes shape – Audi starts a new brand campaign

Audi is redefining “Vorsprung” and putting people with their values and needs at the heart of the refined brand strategy. Sustainability, digitalization and design continue to be the core themes. The transformation towards sustainable and digital premium mobility is emphasized in the new global brand campaign with the slogan “Future is an Attitude”. Furthermore, the re-worked corporate identity will be globally visible for the first time.

“By refining our brand strategy we give a contemporary definition to ‘Vorsprung’ and make ourselves ready for the future – for a new automotive era and for our customers,” says Henrik Wenders, Senior Vice President Brand Audi. The purpose, he continues, is to improve people’s lives through technology and to make a contribution to society. Audi’s ambition is to shape the future of premium mobility and to create fascinating experiences.

With its global campaign, the Audi brand is showing the way to an electric, digitalized and emotional future. In addition to current models such as the Audi e-tron Sportback, visionary vehicles such as the Audi AI:ME and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept are also on view. They represent the innovative power of the brand. The protagonists are Audi employees like head of design Marc Lichte, who are the authentic embodiment of Audi’s attitude.

Under the communicative approach “Future is an Attitude”, Audi will unite worldwide marketing activities from now on, while taking account of cultural and country-specific requirements. “Vorsprung durch Technik” will remain the brand claim. The Hamburg agency thjnk is responsible for its creative implementation. The campaign will be conducted through all channels of communication, from TV to the digital platform. On the newly launched website progress.audi, all contents of the campaign will be gathered, and further background stories will be offered to users.

In the framework of the new brand campaign, the re-worked Audi corporate identity will be visible globally for the first time. Its presentation is guided by the brand’s progressive premium image. The reduced, clear style will be evident in a new visual language.

SOURCE: Audi