Ray Telang, US Automotive Leader, PwC confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Ray Telang, US Automotive Leader, PwC has been confirmed as a moderator at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Ray Telang is PwC’s US Automotive Leader, as well as Detroit Managing Partner, with more than 25 years of experience in auditing, business risk management and internal control consulting. He has successfully helped his clients resolve complex accounting and auditing issues, and has assisted in identifying internal control improvement recommendations.

In addition to sharing his insights as a frequent industry speaker and media spokesperson, Ray is currently Chair of the 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference. He is a longstanding leader in the Detroit region, serving on a number of boards and task forces to assist in the revitalization of the city.

Previously, Ray served as the Michigan Market Assurance Leader as well as spending five years in the firm’s risk and controls practice, where he provided solutions to companies focused on finance function effectiveness, supply chain improvement (including inventory management), Sarbanes-Oxley and enterprise risk management.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

