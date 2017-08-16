Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Savari’s Chief Executive, Ravi Puvvala, is one of the world’s top V2X technology experts, and his goal is to make automated transportation safer. Ravi and his team pioneered Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication. Savari was the main provider of V2X technology to the Crash Avoidance Metrics Partnership (CAMP) and the Ann Arbor Safety Pilot – the largest pilots in the world – and led to the finding that 80% of traffic-related fatalities could be prevented if cars had V2X technology. Savari furthermore pioneered Cellular V2X (C-V2X) technology in 2016, which allows all cars with cellular connection to exchange safety data in real time.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Connected Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

