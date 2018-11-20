RAV4 technology: smartest SUV on the block

From new multimedia technology to smarter all-wheel drive and a more efficient hybrid powertrain, the fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 is brimming with high-tech that works seamlessly and conveniently to deliver a rewarding driving and ownership experience.

The technology show starts when you step into the RAV4. On Adventure, Limited and XSE grades, the 7-inch TFT speedometer can be switched between analog and digital displays, letting the driver set the mood. The Multi-Information Display (MID) is upgraded to 7.0-inches, versus 4.2-inches in lower grades.

Through new multimedia technology, RAV4 connects with its driver’s lifestyle as never before. Every 2019 RAV4 model is equipped with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capability and Entune 3.0 Audio, a comprehensive system that includes 6 speakers, 7.0-in. touchscreen, AM/FM, Scout GPS Link Compatible with up to 3-year trial, Siri Eyes Free, Apple CarPlay Compatible, aux. port, USB media port (plus four additional USB charging ports on XLE and above), hands-free phone capability, advanced voice recognition and music streaming via Bluetooth. Toyota Connected Services include Safety Connect with 3-year trial and Wi-Fi Connect Powered by Verizon with up to 2GB within a 6-month trial.

The XLE grade can be upgraded with Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, which adds an 8-inch touchscreen and SiriusXM Radio, plus Toyota Connected Services/Service Connect with a complementary 3-year trial.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Toyota