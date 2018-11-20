RAV4 design: adding excitement to the segment

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 looks nothing like its predecessors, and that is purely by design. The all-new, fifth-generation model brings back a more dedicated SUV appearance, a reflection of both its enhanced capability and of customer desires. People buy SUVs for emotional reasons, not just practical reasons.

Toyota created the compact crossover SUV segment with the original RAV4 more than two decades ago. An all-new type of vehicle, RAV4 combined SUV capabilities with passenger car ride, handling and fuel economy traits. It was a winning formula, leading to explosive market growth.

In recent years, automakers smoothed out compact SUV design, adopting more passenger car-like traits. Toyota, the segment leader with nearly 408,000 RAV4 sales in the U.S. in 2017, saw a need to break the mold it had cast. Considering that RAV4 is the brand’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S., this was no small feat.

“At the very beginning of the design process, we reviewed RAV4’s distinct product value and considered how best to evolve the original concept of ‘an off-road vehicle built for urban environments that’s a pleasure to drive and look at,’ says RAV4 Chief Engineer Yoshikazu Saeki. “We came to define ‘Adventure & Refinement’ as the design concept for the fifth generation.”

Adventure is the suggestion of being able to drive just about anywhere you want. Refinementmeans a sophisticated design that fits in urban situations.

“Just looking at the new RAV4 ignites the urge to get in and go somewhere,” says Saeki.

He explains that, while Toyota aimed the new RAV4 at young couples, singles or those just starting a family, Saeki also acknowledges that there’s a RAV4 for everyone!

Source: Toyota