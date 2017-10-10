HERE ranked top location platform by Counterpoint Research

HERE Technologies is the “undisputed leader” in the location ecosystem, according to the Counterpoint Research Location Ecosystems Update 2017.

The inaugural report gives an overview of the location ecosystem value chain identifying key location platform players and deep dives into their offerings, recent developments and provides a supporting evaluation scorecard.

https://www.counterpointresearch.com/location-platform-effectiveness-index

“Very few players in this ecosystem have fully aligned to this futuristic approach to scale the platform using a truly open-partnership model. HERE has been driving this trend to be a pure conflict-free horizontal platform which has helped it to become the leading location platform player globally. HERE’s leading open mapping platform has integrated customer and partner driven location intelligence with the rich mapping database topped with big data analytics capabilities allowing it to build newer services and power unique but advanced location experiences across the spectrum,” according to Neil Shah, Research Director of Counterpoint and author of the report.

Counterpoint’s report evaluated 16 location platform vendors in the areas of Platform, Solutions and Services. HERE ranked highest on the Location Platforms Capabilities scorecard, recording, in particular, high scores on the Location Intelligence, Automotive and Navigation metrics.

In the report, Counterpoint recognized HERE’s mapping database as “the best in the industry”; highlighted the work of the company in making its map database more intelligent, through its investments into building the Reality Index™; and remarked on HERE’s efforts to expand its global market reach through, for example, its recently-established joint venture in China.

Counterpoint also lauded HERE’s efforts to make its new generation of location technology and services more accessible to organizations across different industries, via its Open Location Platform.

“This is an important accolade for us,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “It recognizes our leadership in location based solutions and how our investment in the Open Location Platform is empowering developers and partners from every industry to develop powerful location-centric products and services.”

