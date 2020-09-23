Range Rover Velar electrifies with plug-in hybrid and state-of-the-art infotainment

The Range Rover Velar is now even more desirable, sustainable and intelligent with the introduction of an electric plug-in hybrid option**, advanced new infotainment technology and elegant new design features.

The mid-size luxury SUV, which sits between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the family line-up, offers customers the perfect balance of design and technology – now with electric power.

The new engines are available with mild-hybrid electric vehicle technology (MHEV) in addition to the latest engine technologies, for efficient performance. The MHEV system uses a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost under deceleration, which is then stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery located beneath the rear loadspace. It is able to redeploy the stored energy to assist the engine when accelerating away, while also delivering a more refined and responsive stop/start system.

The new P340 and P400 straight-six engines generate 480Nm/550Nm torque respectively, while the powerful P400 delivers an impressive 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds (0-100km in 5.5 seconds.) Both engines feature an electric supercharger supported by a twin scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL), for refined performance.

The D300 diesel generates 650Nm torque, offering 0-60mph in 6.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds) with fuel economy of up to 38.2mpg (7.4litres/100km) and CO2 from 194g/km. Series sequential turbos and an advanced after-treatment system make it one of the world’s leading clean diesel engines.

Additionally, the next generation four-cylinder Ingenium D200 (204PS diesel) is introduced on the Range Rover Velar, offering more power, lower CO2 and improved fuel economy. The engine is offered with the same 48-volt mild hybrid technology as the rest of the range, with CO2 from 165g/km* and fuel economy of up to 44.9mpg (6.3 litres/100km)*.

Pivi is designed around ease of use, with a simple interface reducing the number of interactions to enhance safety. Crisp new graphics and super-fast responsiveness are enabled with a new electrical architecture under the surface, ensuring the screens and navigation system are ready to go in seconds, thanks also to a dedicated power source. Customers can access software updates ‘over-the-air’ reducing the need to visit a retailer. An embedded data connection means customers have access to the latest maps, apps and vehicle software modules with updates scheduled via the touchscreen at a time to suit them.

The Range Rover Velar’s name and bloodline dates back to the code name of the original Range Rover prototypes. It has been fifty years since the introduction of the pioneering Range Rover in 1970, and now every family member is electrified with our awesome plug-in hybrid technology. Electrified powertrains and cleaner mild hybrid diesel engines mean the Velar is an even more efficient and sustainable option for our customers. Jaguar Land Rover’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture – EVA 2.0 – supports the new Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment, as well as Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA), and a whole suite of advanced driver assistance systems, cameras and clean-air technology, making the Range Rover Velar cleaner, safer and smarter than ever before and one of the most technologically advanced luxury SUVs in the world. NICK ROGERS

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PRODUCT ENGINEERING JAGUAR LAND ROVER

A new Cabin Air Filtration system enhances the relaxing and clean sanctuary inside Velar, reducing levels of harmful particulates, pollen and even odours. The new system – introduced in addition to the existing Cabin Air Ionisation feature – filters out fine particulate matter, allergens, pollen and even strong smells. Activated via a ‘Purify’ button in the lower touchscreen, it is capable of filtering ultrafine particulates (up to and even below PM2.5). Drivers and passengers can be assured the air they breathe inside the Range Rover Velar is cleaner than the air outside.

Additional new design features introduced on Velar include a new steering wheel design which has integrated smart buttons ready to receive the latest ADAS software updates over-the-air. A tactile new Drive Selector also replaces the rotary gear selector.

SOURCE: Land Rover