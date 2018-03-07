Range Rover Velar among finalists for two World Car Awards

The Range Rover Velar has been shortlisted for two prizes at the 2018 World Car Awards. Land Rover’s luxury SUV has been named among the top three finalists for the World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year titles.

The news was announced at the Geneva Motor Show and the winners will be revealed at the New York International Auto Show on 28 March. The awards are based on the votes of the 75-strong World Car Awards judging panel.

This is not the first time Jaguar Land Rover has tasted success at the awards – last year the Jaguar F-PACE was named World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year.

Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, said: “I believe design has the power to enrich people’s lives and the most compelling designs are the ones that stir emotions. From the modern and elegant silhouette to the calm sanctuary of its reductive interior, the Range Rover Velar has captured the hearts of customers all over the world”.

The World Car Awards jury comprises influential motoring journalists from 24 countries.

The compelling design of the Range Rover Velar features perfectly optimised proportions and a stunning silhouette. The luxury SUV’s super-slim Matrix Laser-LED headlights, flush deployable door handles and sleek Touch Pro Duo infotainment are all hallmarks of Range Rover’s reductionist design philosophy.

