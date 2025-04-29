Range Energy and Thermo King expand collaboration to include installation and service for Range Energy’s eTrailer System

Go-to-market alliance accelerates commercialization of electric refrigerated trailers across the Americas

Range Energy, a pioneer in commercial trucking electrification, announced today the expansion of their collaboration with Thermo King, a leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions and strategic brand of Trane Technologies , to further drive the commercialization of electric refrigerated trailers in the Americas. This progression builds on the success of the initial collaboration announced in May 2024, which integrated Thermo King’s hybrid trailer refrigeration units (TRUs) and electric TRUs with Range Energy’s eTrailer System, which transforms large diesel trucks to hybrid-electric. They are now broadening their efforts to establish a comprehensive go-to-market strategy, including joint sales, distribution, installation, and service initiatives.

Successful customer pilots and public demonstrations of the Thermo King-Range solution exceeded expectations, showcasing its potential to reduce diesel consumption. Range and Thermo King will work together on sales and marketing efforts, utilizing Thermo King’s extensive dealer network, including training, dealer demonstrations, and leveraging the dealer footprint to reach a broader customer base.

The collaboration will also support installation and integration of Range systems onto customer trailers and work to provide seamless compatibility with Thermo King TRUs across the Americas. To further support customers, the dealer network will also provide regular maintenance for Range systems to ensure reliable service throughout the lifecycle of the electric trailers.

“This expanded collaboration marks a significant step toward a more sustainable transportation future,” said Chris Tanaka, vice president product management, Thermo King Americas. “By aligning on critical elements for commercialization, we are reinforcing our commitment to electrifying the transport refrigeration industry.”

“The success of our joint work to support customer trials laid the foundation for this next phase of commercialization, and we’re excited to bring our game-changing, driver-friendly, and cost-effective product to the trucking industry,” said Jon Foster, CEO, Range Energy.

SOURCE: Range Energy