Ramp-up in the global production network: Start of production of the Mercedes Benz A Class L Sedan in Beijing

The ramp-up cascade of the new A-Class has reached its next step in Beijing: With the start of production of the long wheelbase version at Beijing-Benz Automotive Co. Ltd (BBAC) in China Mercedes‑Benz Cars continues its worldwide production of the new A‑Class. With Beijing as its fifth location, the global ramp-up cascade of the new compact car family successfully reached its finish line. Around 400 guests joined BBAC to celebrate its latest addition to the “Made in China, for China” portfolio, which now includes five local models. Furthermore, the joint venture reached the production milestone of 2,000,000 locally produced Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

“Since our first locally produced Mercedes-Benz rolled off the production line over a decade ago, our business has shown rapid development here in China. In 2016, we celebrated the one-millionth vehicle locally produced at BBAC. Just two years later, we reached the milestone of two million ‘Made in China, for China’ cars that clearly shows the impressive growth of our business, thanks to the support of our local customers. This is also a mark of our long-standing, close cooperation with BAIC Group and our joint efforts in the Chinese automotive industry”, says Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China.

The new A-Class is the first model in the fourth generation of compact cars and replaces the preceding model produced since 2012. The A-Class L Sedan is specially designed to meet the needs of Chinese customers. The notchback model features a 6 cm longer wheelbase (2789 instead of 2729 mm) and is a variant developed solely for the Chinese market and produced exclusively at Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd, a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC. After the lead plant in Rastatt, the Hungarian plant in Kecskemét, the Finnish plant of our production partner Valmet Automotive in Uusikaupunki and the joint venture production plant COMPAS (Cooperation Manufacturing Plant Aguascalientes) in Aguascalientes (Mexico), Beijing has started the production of the new A-Class L Sedan. As the A-Class (hatchback) is produced in Rastatt, Kecskemét and Uusikaupunki, the A-Class Sedan rolls off the line in Aguascalientes.

“With the ramp-up of the new A-Class L Sedan at BBAC in Beijing we are successfully continuing and finishing our unrivalled ramp-up cascade for the new compact cars this year. Within seven months, our production strategy has enabled us to bring three new A-Class models to five plants on three continents”, says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.

For the start of production of the A-Class, apprentices from the Rastatt plant produced a steering wheel model using modern additive production processes such as 3D printing. The steering wheel has a screen to which employees can upload messages for the next plant in the ramp-up cascade. The model is passed on from plant to plant like a baton. The team in Beijing was delighted about the on-screen greetings from their colleagues in Aguascalientes.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz