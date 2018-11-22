Ram Truck brand releases special Thanksgiving day spot “Thanksgiving Grace” during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

The Ram Truck brand joins and pays homage to the millions of Americans coming together this Thanksgiving Day in its new video “Thanksgiving Grace,” airing for the first time on television on Thursday, Nov. 22, during the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. The spot, which will air on broadcast as a 30-second commercial, will also run during the traditional holiday NFL football game on CBS. An extended 60-second version of “Thanksgiving Grace” can be viewed on the Ram brand’s official YouTube channel.

“Thanksgiving Grace” features a family celebrating the holiday, as the father reflects on all for which he is thankful. He recites the values of kindness, courage, beauty, confidence, and the love of his children and his wife. The spot ends with the tagline “Make the Next Generation Even Better. That’s Our Job. Happy Thanksgiving.”

SOURCE: FCA