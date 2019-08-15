Ram Truck brand claims highest satisfaction popular brand in AutoPacific 2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

The Ram Truck brand, propelled by the power, luxury and capabilities of the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup, reigns as the Highest Satisfaction Popular Brand in the 2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards from AutoPacific. The 2019 Ram 1500 earned top honors in the Light Duty Pickup category.

Ram’s performance in this year’s Vehicle Satisfaction Awards is just the beginning:

The legendary Jeep® Grand Cherokee topped the Mid-Size SUV category for the third consecutive year. Over the past decade, the Grand Cherokee has led this category nine times

The Dodge Challenger modern muscle car, with its heritage-inspired styling, led the Sporty Car category for the third consecutive year

The stylish Chrysler Pacifica, a beacon of 35 years of minivan leadership, ranked atop the Minivan category

“FCA has done an outstanding job understanding and delivering vehicles and features that delight consumers,” said George Peterson, president of AutoPacific. “They’ve done this in the face of strong competition and a challenging retail environment.”

The Vehicle Satisfaction Awards measure owner satisfaction with 32 distinct attributes, ranging from interior design and seating comfort to driving performance. The awards are determined based on responses from more than 50,000 owners of 2019 model-year new cars and light trucks.

About the 2019 Ram 1500

The all-new Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI® V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram’s eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. As the segment leader, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.

About the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and the vehicle that has long defined what a premium SUV should be. Legendary Jeep capability comes courtesy of four available 4×4 systems, Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension system and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system. Grand Cherokee boasts best-in-class towing of 7,200 pounds and a crawl ratio of 44.1:1. The Grand Cherokee lineup offers a variety of models, including the Trackhawk, the most powerful and quickest SUV ever, as well as the most capable factory-produced and most luxurious Grand Cherokee models ever with the Trailhawk and Summit.

SOURCE: FCA