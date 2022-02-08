Ram Revolution invites consumers on brand’s journey to revolutionize the pickup truck market

Ram revolutionized what a pickup truck can be once, and is focused on doing it again with the best electric trucks on the market

Ram today announced the Ram Revolution, an exclusive insider program with Ram brand fans that invites them to join Ram on its journey to revolutionize the pickup truck market again, this time with the new Ram 1500 battery electric vehicle (BEV) in 2024.

The Ram Revolution, including the new RamRevolution.com hub, provides consumers with a closer connection with the brand and its electric-vehicle (EV) philosophy, meaningful updates with unique visuals and content, and an ongoing dialogue that will include the opportunity to provide input as Ram EV trucks are developed.

“Launched as a stand-alone truck brand in 2009, Ram revolutionized the pickup truck segment once, and is laser-focused on doing so again with the best electric trucks on the market,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “Our new Ram Revolution campaign will allow us to engage with consumers in a close and personal way, so we can gather meaningful feedback, understand their wants and needs and address their concerns – ultimately allowing us to deliver the best electric pickup truck on the market with the Ram 1500 BEV.”

As part of today’s Ram Revolution announcement, the brand showcased images of a concept vehicle that is being developed with customer input to inspire the design of the upcoming Ram 1500 BEV. In addition, the Ram brand launched a new video manifesto, “Spark.”

With the Ram EV revolution, the brand is debuting its Ram Real Talk Tour, a series of yearlong conversations with consumers at various events to better understand what the next generation of Ram trucks and vans must do to meet their needs.

“The Ram brand’s promise is grounded in our unique ‘Built to Serve’ philosophy, and our new Ram Revolution campaign takes this pledge even further,” Koval added. “At Ram, we are built to serve our customers, understanding and delivering exactly what they need and want in a Ram. Our next-generation Ram solutions will be powerful and capable trucks that tow, haul, complete the job and always go the distance.”

Ram will deliver fully electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025, and a full portfolio of electrified solutions for all of its segments no later than 2030. The brand’s promise is to serve the next generation of Ram customers with a portfolio of products that delivers on their real-world demands. Ram will push past what competitors have announced and what customers expect to deliver a fuller portfolio of technology with more range, power, productivity and convenience.

SOURCE: Stellantis