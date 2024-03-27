Ram and Dodge brands take home 2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards

Ram wins the Kelley Blue Book Award for the Best Overall Truck Brand

Two Stellantis brands, Ram and Dodge, are taking home awards from Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards.

Ram is celebrating its win for the Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice award for the Best Overall Truck Brand. With new product arriving this year, including the new 2025 Ram 1500 and the Ram 1500 REV, this award from Kelley Blue Book solidifies that consumers love Ram trucks.

The Dodge brand earned the 2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice award for Best Car Styling Brand. The honor marks the sixth consecutive year Dodge has been recognized with a Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Award.

The 2024 Consumer Choice Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch study. Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity and loyalty among new-car shoppers.

Ram

The new 2025 Ram 1500 made its global debut last fall, featuring an all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine family that brings the Ram lineup even more standard power, more performance and improved fuel efficiency.

Additionally, Ram will offer an all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV, which will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2024. The entire Ram lineup will provide customers with electrified solutions that deliver disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology in the years to come.

Ram 1500 is part of Ram’s significant contribution to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a key element of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Stellantis is committed to cut its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, all while achieving net carbon zero by 2038.

Dodge

Dodge will continue to offer powerful, fun-to-drive and beautifully designed vehicles in its lineup. The recent global debut of the Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first and only electric muscle car and the brand’s first multi-energy muscle car, will retain its title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which delivers 670 horsepower and is expected to reach 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and to run the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds. Electrified models also include the 496-horsepower 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T.

Consumers will be glad to know that the all-new Dodge Charger will continue with best-in-class styling. The new car was designed with a modern muscular exterior that focuses on function, avoids excess and subtly acknowledges inspiration from the clean, timeless lines of its predecessors.

Two-door coupe versions of the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona will begin production in mid-2024. Production of all-electric four-door, as well as the gas-powdered two-door models, will begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Ram 1500

The 2025 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with unprecedented features offered in a pickup. Ram 1500 offers customers three engine options, including the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines, and the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 eTorque.

The 2025 Ram 1500 features a segment-defining interior with the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen display offering an intuitive user experience. The Uconnect 5 system offers even more connected services and features, including a 10.25-inch passenger screen, for unmatched ease of use. Safety and security were primary drivers in the development of the 2025 Ram 1500, which offers more than 100 available active and passive safety and security features. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished with a link-coil rear suspension system with segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension with adaptive damping.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

SOURCE: Stellantis