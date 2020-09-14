Ram, Alfa Romeo, Dodge and Chrysler win AutoPacific 2020 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

Automotive research group AutoPacific announced today that FCA brands have won six awards in its 24th annual Vehicle Satisfaction Awards (VSA), including two each for Alfa Romeo and Ram. Dodge Challenger again outmuscled the competition, winning the VSA for Sports/Sporty Car for the fourth year in a row.

Based on results from AutoPacific’s New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey, which measures owner satisfaction via 27 individual vehicle attributes, the Vehicle Satisfaction Awards recognize the most satisfying cars, SUVs and light trucks on the market.

For 2020, AutoPacific’s most satisfying vehicles include the Alfa Romeo Giulia (Standard Luxury Car) and Stelvio (Standard Luxury Crossover SUV), Chrysler 300 (Large Car), Dodge Challenger (Sports/Sporty Car) and Ram 1500 (Full-Size Pickup). The Ram brand earns the prestigious title of Highest Satisfaction Popular Brand.

“AutoPacific VSAs give consumers true, unbiased insight into which vehicles are providing their owners with the most satisfying experience,” AutoPacific President George Peterson said.

An industry benchmark for measuring how satisfied owners are with their new vehicles, AutoPacific’s VSAs are based on survey responses from more than 73,000 new-vehicle owners.

SOURCE: FCA