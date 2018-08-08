RallyX Nordic agrees multi-year title sponsorship deal with Cooper Tires

RallyX Nordic has today announced a new long-term agreement with Cooper Tires to provide title sponsorship for the championship. The multi-year partnership will see the series become known as RallyX Nordic presented by Cooper Tires.

RallyX Nordic has enjoyed a long-standing association with Cooper Tires in its role as official tyre supplier in the Supercar and Supercar Lites categories.

With this latest agreement, Cooper is taking the opportunity to align the brand’s involvement across the FIA World Rallycross Championship, FIA European Rallycross Championship, ARX (Americas Rallycross) and the French Rallycross Championship.

Moreover, the commitment from Cooper Tires gives it another prominent motor racing platform to demonstrate its world renowned brand and validates RallyX Nordic’s status as one of the world’s leading domestic rallycross series.

Sarah McRoberts, PR & Events Manager for Cooper Tire Europe: “We have had a very positive and rewarding experience working with the RallyX Nordic organisers in relation to RX2, the World RX feeder series, and are delighted to increase our involvement with them now through RallyX Nordic. They truly are innovators and we look forward to the Cooper Tires brand having a strong presence at the next round in Nysum, Denmark, this weekend [12 August].”

